onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Position Cut by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,389 shares during the period. onsemi makes up 1.3% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.16% of onsemi worth $34,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 22.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 38,024 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 92,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 31.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 15,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in onsemi during the first quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ON. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark decreased their target price on onsemi to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.89.

ON opened at $70.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $77.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

