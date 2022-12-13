Ontology Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001054 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $163.75 million and approximately $16.34 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,317.70 or 0.07423664 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00034207 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00077067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00054780 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00023454 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001430 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

