Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price target on Ooma to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Ooma Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $14.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a market cap of $358.18 million, a PE ratio of -113.38 and a beta of 0.73. Ooma has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $21.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ooma by 102.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ooma by 404.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Ooma in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ooma in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ooma by 43.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

