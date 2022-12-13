Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Separately, Benchmark increased their price target on Ooma to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
Ooma Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $14.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a market cap of $358.18 million, a PE ratio of -113.38 and a beta of 0.73. Ooma has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $21.89.
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.
