Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.17-1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30-12.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.29 billion.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. Oracle has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $104.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.44.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

