Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Set at $72.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) has been assigned a $72.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

Oracle Trading Down 0.8 %

ORCL stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.64. The company had a trading volume of 640,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,047,713. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $104.36. The company has a market capitalization of $217.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.22.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

