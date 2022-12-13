Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.17-1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30-12.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.29 billion.

Oracle Stock Up 1.8 %

ORCL stock opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.22. Oracle has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $104.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.44.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $36,794,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Oracle by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,752,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $145,008,000 after buying an additional 366,636 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Oracle by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,552,602 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $128,446,000 after acquiring an additional 337,195 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,259,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $186,915,000 after acquiring an additional 258,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,035,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $421,669,000 after acquiring an additional 209,156 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

