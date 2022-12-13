Orchid Price Tops $0.0813 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Orchid has a market cap of $56.16 million and $1.86 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00013603 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00035103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00043099 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005581 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00020402 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00240770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08024017 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $1,547,592.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.