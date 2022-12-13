Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the November 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OLCLY stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,237. Oriental Land has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.42 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Oriental Land had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $766.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oriental Land will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oriental Land in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

