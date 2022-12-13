Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the November 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oriental Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Oriental Land Trading Up 1.4 %

OLCLY stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,237. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 120.42 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Oriental Land has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land ( OTCMKTS:OLCLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $766.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.69 million. Oriental Land had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oriental Land will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

