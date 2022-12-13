Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Short Interest Update

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Osprey Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

OBTC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,404. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osprey Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osprey Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.