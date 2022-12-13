PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.78.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.40.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,749,132.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,320,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at $23,826,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,127 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,479 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,737,000 after acquiring an additional 918,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,525,000 after acquiring an additional 904,694 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after acquiring an additional 699,034 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.