Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Paramount Global Stock Up 2.4 %
PARAA stock opened at 22.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of 17.75 and a 1-year high of 41.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 25.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.38.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported 0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 6.92 billion during the quarter. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%.
Institutional Trading of Paramount Global
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
