Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Paramount Global Stock Up 2.4 %

PARAA stock opened at 22.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of 17.75 and a 1-year high of 41.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 25.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported 0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 6.92 billion during the quarter. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

