Park National Corp OH Has $24.38 Million Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Park National Corp OH owned 0.43% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $24,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.47. 2,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,202. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average is $59.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th.

