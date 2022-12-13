Park National Corp OH Purchases 861 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,058 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 1.1% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $21,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $315,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 248,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after acquiring an additional 34,505 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 68.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 46,615 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 27.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.52.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,615. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $142.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.