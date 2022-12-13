Park National Corp OH Trims Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 180.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 43.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
American Tower Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of AMT traded up $8.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.49. 26,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $294.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.31.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 93.33%.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
