Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) PT Raised to C$36.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PKIUF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Parkland from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Parkland Price Performance

Shares of Parkland stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15.

About Parkland

Parkland ( OTCMKTS:PKIUF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

