Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Down 60.0% in November

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PBHC stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074. The company has a market capitalization of $87.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBHC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $48,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

