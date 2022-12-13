Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the November 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Institutional Trading of Patriot National Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 16.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $252,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 73.5% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,762,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patriot National Bancorp Trading Down 3.3 %

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

NASDAQ PNBK traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $10.11. 1,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,035. Patriot National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

