PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 3.4% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Up 1.9 %

PYPL stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,120,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $196.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

