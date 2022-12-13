Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,009.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,060 ($13.00) to GBX 1,200 ($14.72) in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.04) to GBX 1,140 ($13.99) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.96) to GBX 998 ($12.24) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

PSO stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pearson has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Pearson by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pearson by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Pearson by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

