Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows Sells 6,450 Shares

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total transaction of C$305,253.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$670,801.56.

TSE:PPL traded up C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$47.29. 2,157,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,273. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of C$37.07 and a one year high of C$53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.53. The company has a market cap of C$26.08 billion and a PE ratio of 9.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, September 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.86.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

