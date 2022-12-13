Pensionfund Sabic Acquires 5,000 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 198.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

LXP stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,922. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.76. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LXP shares. TheStreet upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About LXP Industrial Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

