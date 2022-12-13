Pensionfund Sabic Buys Shares of 13,000 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 14.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 25.7% during the second quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth $386,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 23.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 9.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $344,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $344,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total transaction of $2,502,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,638.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,683 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globe Life to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

Globe Life stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.59. The company had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,074. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.44 and a 1 year high of $122.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.10.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

