Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 190,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 104.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3,085.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 26,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INVH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 3.1 %

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.11. 38,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,793. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.