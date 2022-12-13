Pensionfund Sabic Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,457,000 after buying an additional 839,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after purchasing an additional 587,321 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,321,000 after purchasing an additional 182,711 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,358,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $2,481,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GNL stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.84. 5,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,076. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

