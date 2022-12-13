Pensionfund Sabic Increases Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,901,000 after buying an additional 530,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after buying an additional 523,061 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 22.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,085,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,865,000 after buying an additional 376,964 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 235.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,280,000 after buying an additional 258,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $10,043,000. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.50. 958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,996. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.98%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

