Pensionfund Sabic Lowers Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Summit Global Investments grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at about $550,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,128,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,382,000 after acquiring an additional 128,518 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,488,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,230,000 after buying an additional 98,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE AVB traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $173.48. 4,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.36 and a 200 day moving average of $190.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.35 and a twelve month high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Colliers Securities decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.83.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

