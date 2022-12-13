Pensionfund Sabic Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 10.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 46.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.50.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV stock traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.55. 5,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,809. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.10. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.