Pensionfund Sabic Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.45.

Shares of ULTA traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $472.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,862. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $482.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $425.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.18.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

