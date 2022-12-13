Pensionfund Sabic Sells 2,000 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 201,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in VICI Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 231,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.8 %

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $34.68. 62,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,203. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Articles

