Pensionfund Sabic Sells 2,200 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties

In related news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $40,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,101.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,500 shares of company stock worth $210,315 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 2.6 %

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE HIW traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,634. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

