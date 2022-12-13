Pensionfund Sabic Sells 4,000 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KW. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 353.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,649,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,454,000 after purchasing an additional 844,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,869,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,399,000 after buying an additional 458,965 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,871,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,027,000 after buying an additional 325,401 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth $5,952,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Up 3.4 %

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

NYSE:KW traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,170. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.12. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

