Pensionfund Sabic Sells 500 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1,395.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,151,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807,076 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 121.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,452,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in STORE Capital by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,090 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 202.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,091,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at about $35,418,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Shares of STOR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,879. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.93. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.38%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

