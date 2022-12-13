Pensionfund Sabic Takes $1.28 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Dover by 10.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Dover by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 46.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV traded up $3.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,809. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.50.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

