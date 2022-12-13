Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Trading Down 3.6%

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) shares were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $120.00 and last traded at $121.17. Approximately 10,948 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 360,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.46 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16,800.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

