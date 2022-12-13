Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEBO. Hovde Group cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Peoples Bancorp stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,415. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.83. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $87.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.85 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 30.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

