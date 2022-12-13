Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.07

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 4980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 998,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 91,871 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 612,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 225,491 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,668,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

