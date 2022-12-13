Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Short Interest Update

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the November 15th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 76.4 days.

Pernod Ricard Stock Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS PDRDF traded up 5.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 197.00. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 183.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 185.18. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of 164.11 and a 1 year high of 246.48.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDRDF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pernod Ricard from €250.00 ($263.16) to €220.00 ($231.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pernod Ricard from €256.00 ($269.47) to €277.00 ($291.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 227.83.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.