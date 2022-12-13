Persistence Tops 24-Hour Volume of $358,848.62 (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. In the last week, Persistence has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Persistence has a market capitalization of $79.05 million and approximately $358,848.62 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Persistence token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00003265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002105 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.30 or 0.00529169 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $905.60 or 0.05191919 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,468.84 or 0.31353552 BTC.
Persistence Token Profile
Persistence launched on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 158,016,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,516,871 tokens. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Persistence
