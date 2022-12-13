Persistence (XPRT) Price Tops $0.58 on Top Exchanges

Persistence (XPRT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Persistence token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00003282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Persistence has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $79.21 million and approximately $381,809.37 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001940 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00513473 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $900.94 or 0.05073314 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,405.19 or 0.30437348 BTC.
Persistence Profile
Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 158,076,482 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,576,482 tokens. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one.
Buying and Selling Persistence
