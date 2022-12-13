Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Lowered to Neutral at Bradesco Corretora

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bradesco Corretora from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Itaú Unibanco cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Itau BBA Securities cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.26.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PBR traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,356,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,130,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.54 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 70.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 224,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 159.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 71,475 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 43,955 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,837 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

