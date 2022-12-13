Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Short Interest Update

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the November 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Pexip Holding ASA Price Performance

PXPHF stock remained flat at $1.32 during trading on Tuesday. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850. Pexip Holding ASA has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66.

Get Pexip Holding ASA alerts:

About Pexip Holding ASA

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Pexip Holding ASA provides a video-first meeting platform worldwide. The company offers self-hosted software application and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing, built on its proprietary Infinity technology. Its interoperability solutions are integrated into Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, and Google Hangouts Gateway interop, a video system device registration and a meeting and calling service.

Receive News & Ratings for Pexip Holding ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pexip Holding ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.