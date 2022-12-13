PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.15. 215,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,082. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans bought 10,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $106,757.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares in the company, valued at $846,242.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans acquired 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $133,028.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,697 shares in the company, valued at $739,485.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry H. Evans acquired 10,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $106,757.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,242.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 248.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 27,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 19.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

(Get Rating)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.