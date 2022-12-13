Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Cut by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,228 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $2,792,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,493,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,404,000 after purchasing an additional 393,097 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 220,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 47.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $102.74. The company had a trading volume of 81,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,839. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.64. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $159.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.