Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Cut by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563,879 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,740 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $102.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day moving average of $95.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

