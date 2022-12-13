Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 19,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 515,333 shares.The stock last traded at $20.08 and had previously closed at $18.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Photronics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Photronics

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $37,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,698.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,238,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,689,000 after buying an additional 208,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,165,000 after acquiring an additional 187,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Photronics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,319,000 after acquiring an additional 27,683 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,473,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 480,125 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 936,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Articles

