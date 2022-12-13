Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Randy Rasmussen Sells 9,934 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 9,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $301,894.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,234.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Randy Rasmussen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, Randy Rasmussen sold 7,395 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $234,939.15.
Shares of NYSE PHR traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.11. 662,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42.
A number of research firms have commented on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
