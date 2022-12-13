Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Randy Rasmussen Sells 9,934 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 9,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $301,894.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,234.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Randy Rasmussen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Monday, December 12th, Randy Rasmussen sold 7,395 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $234,939.15.

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHR traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.11. 662,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,183,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,204,000 after acquiring an additional 70,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.