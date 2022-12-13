PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Raises Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.42.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PDI traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,143. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $26.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 257,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 43,523 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,521,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

