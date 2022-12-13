PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Raises Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.42.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE PDI traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,143. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $26.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.
