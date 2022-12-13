Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0108 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Pine Cliff Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
Pine Cliff Energy Trading Up 1.2 %
TSE PNE traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,367. Pine Cliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.56 and a twelve month high of C$2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$577.32 million and a P/E ratio of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.73.
Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile
