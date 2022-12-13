Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0108 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Pine Cliff Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

TSE PNE traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,367. Pine Cliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.56 and a twelve month high of C$2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$577.32 million and a P/E ratio of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.73.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

