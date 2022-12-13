Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 384,700 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the November 15th total of 284,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Pineapple Energy Price Performance

Pineapple Energy stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. 283,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. Pineapple Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pineapple Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pineapple Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Pineapple Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pineapple Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Pineapple Energy

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pineapple Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 price target for the company.

Pineapple Holdings, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy systems to residential homeowners in the United States. It offers a range of installation services, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, monitoring, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems.

